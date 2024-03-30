Players Walk Off After Racism In Spanish Third-Tier Match

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: Spanish third-tier side Rayo Majadahonda refused to finish a match against Sestao River on Saturday after their goalkeeper Cheikh Kane Sarr faced off with fans who were allegedly racially abusing him.

The Senegalese goalkeeper, 23, was sent off in the 84th minute after remonstrating with one supporter behind his goal and his team decided not to keep playing, eventually walking off, with the game then postponed.

"Our team will not come out to restart the game after our player received unacceptable racist insults," wrote Rayo Majadahonda on social media network X.

"It's an absolute disgrace what happened today... a section of the stadium spitting out racist insults at our team-mate Cheikh Sarr, for the colour of his skin," said Rayo captain Jorge Casado on Instagram.

"In addition, the RFEF (Spanish football federation) trying to oblige us to go out and finish the game.

"How shameful, it seems crazy that it's the year 2024 and we have brainless people in the stadiums running amok -- we are all Cheikh, no to racism."

The Spanish football federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rayo Majadahonda, losing 2-1 at the time, had already been reduced to 10 men earlier in the second half before Sarr was then dismissed.

Earlier this week Spain faced Brazil in a friendly match arranged to combat racism, following numerous instances of abuse aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior over recent seasons.

On Saturday, Sevilla condemned "racism and xenophobia" aimed at coach Quique Sanchez Flores and defender Marcos Acuna in a match at Getafe in La Liga.