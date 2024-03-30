Stellenbosch Extend Unbeaten S. Africa Run To 18 Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: Stellenbosch stretched an unbeaten record in all competitions to 18 matches by defeating Royal AM 3-0 on Saturday and climbing to second in the South African Premiership.

Goals by Devin Titus and Iqraam Rayners, either side of a Siphesihle Msomi own goal, lifted the club from the western Cape rugby union heartland to 35 points from 20 matches.

They are two points ahead of Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United in the race to claim the second qualifying place for the 2025 CAF Champions League.

Runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who did not play as they had an African date in Tanzania, hold an 11-point advantage, and have played at least two matches less than their rivals.

Only a dramatic collapse can stop the Pretoria outfit lifting the Premiership trophy for a seventh straight season and booking an 10th Champions League appearance in a row.

Sundowns were the last team to defeat Stellenbosch, in the league last October, with the Cape outfit winning 12 matches and drawing six in the Premiership, League Cup and FA Cup since.

Sekhukhune survived a late onslaught from Pirates to win 2-1 in Polokwane and achieve a club record five straight Premiership victories.

Vusumzi Mncube and former Pirate Linda Mntambo netted either side of half-time for Sekhukhune before recent signing Tshegofatso Mabasa reduced arrears and triggered a tense finish.

Kaizer Chiefs, winners of a record 53 domestic trophies but without silverware since 2015, drew 0-0 away to Cape Town City and stayed seventh.

But despite the long trophy-less run, Chiefs remain the most popular club in South Africa, drawing a sell-out 22,500 crowd to the Athlone Stadium.

Durban outfit Golden Arrows suffered 11 straight losses in all competitions before hiring former national team captain Steve Komphela as coach.

He maintained a 100 perfect record since arriving with a 75th-minute goal from Olwethu Ncube delivering a 2-1 home win over relegation-threatened Richards Bay.

Bay will drop to last if the current occupants, Cape Town Spurs, collect maximum points at home on Sunday against Moroka Swallows, who are winless in 13 matches.