12 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Bombardment On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: 12 Palestinian civilians were brutally murdered and several others wounded by Israeli bombardment and gunfire tonight near the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City.

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation forces fired shells and opened fire towards dozens of civilians who were waiting for aid trucks at the Kuwait roundabout. The attack resulted in the murder of 12 civilians and the injury of at least 30 others.

Witnesses recounted the harrowing scene, stating that medical teams and civilians struggled to transport the casualties, with some individuals still lying on the ground awaiting assistance.

Simultaneously, in a separate incident, Palestinian WAFA news agency confirmed that one martyr was transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an Israeli strike near the Wadi Gaza bridge on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.

Meantime, Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes targeting the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, coinciding with artillery shelling targeting the eastern part of the nearby Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli artillery also targeted the Al-Sikka and Salah al-Din streets in the east of Jabalia, as well as the city of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th has resulted in 32,705 documented Palestinian fatalities.