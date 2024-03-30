Ministry Of Awqaf Opens Mosque In Bu Sidra

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Mosques, opened the Muhammad Musaad Al-Ghawas Al-Marri Mosque in the Bu Sidra area.

The new mosque can accommodate 270 male and female worshipers, and is located on a total area of (2,667) square metres, with an imam dwelling attached to the mosque.

The opening of the new mosque in mid-February comes within the framework of the Ministry's plan to expand the number of mosques and develop them in all regions of the country, and to keep pace with urban growth and population increase, in line with the country's National Vision 2030.

The new mosque, which is an obligatory mosque and numbered (M.S. 1397), includes a main prayer hall that can accommodate 230 worshippers, in addition to a women's hall that can accommodate 40 worshippers.

The mosque also includes a spacious ablution place in addition to a large number of public parking lots, a number of which have been allocated to serve people with special needs and include organized entrances and exits. The mosque is also topped with a tall minaret.

The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing the country's region in needs of mosques and prayer halls, providing temporary mosques and supervising their preservation, preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences in coordination with the competent authorities, supervising the preparation and implementation of construction and maintenance work for mosques, and supervising projects for the construction of mosques and residences for Imams owned by the endowment in terms of designs, technical and engineering specifications, implementation, and preparing a database on mosques, prayer halls and those working in them.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs' website provides users the ability to search mosque locations in all cities within Qatar geographically according to the global navigation system through accurate and specific maps.