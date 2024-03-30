Safadi Reiterates Jordan's Support For Palestinians At Cairo Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, March 30 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Saturday reiterated Jordan's "historical" support for the Palestinian people at the tripartite ministerial meeting in Cairo on the Gaza ceasefire efforts.Safadi said Jordan and Egypt are willing to deliver "thousands of tons" of aid daily to meet the needs of Palestinians in the embattled Gaza Strip.The tripartite ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, Egypt and France is discussing the Israeli war on Gaza and efforts to end the war on the enclave and deliver humanitarian aid.In a joint press conference following the meeting, Safadi said, "The foreign ministers of two Arab countries and a major European country met today, and the meeting reflected a consensus on basic issues that now represent the position of the entire international community: a ceasefire, the refusal to use starvation as a weapon against the Palestinians and the immediate entry of aid into Gaza."This demand is not ours only. The Security Council, the International Court of Justice and the international community had the same demand. Nonetheless, we are still facing an Israeli refusal that leads to the killing of more innocent people, the destruction of the entire Gaza society and undermining all the credibility of multilateral action."Safadi added, "What we are emphasising today is that Israel must face the consequences of what it is doing, and if Israel is challenging the entire world, then the world must take effective practical actions to stop this madness and the killing and destruction."He accused the "extremist" Israeli government of denying Palestinians food and medicine. "What stands between the provision of food, nutrition and medicine to the Palestinian people in Gaza? It is a political decision of an extremist government that decided to use starvation as a weapon."He said, "We can deal with the famine that the people of Gaza face. What is required is that Israel open the borders and land crossings to bring in aid from Egypt and the Kingdom, and stop preventing the entry of aid."Safadi warned of a "real catastrophe" following reports from what he described as "respected" international organisations that more than a million Palestinians are facing famine and all the residents of Gaza are suffering extreme levels of hunger and food shortages.He noted the failure of the international community to reign in an "extremist ideology represented in the Israeli Prime Minister and ministers that call for the killing of the innocent and children."He added, "We want a real and effective international movement, today and not tomorrow, to stop this aggression. We want sanctions on the Israeli government if it continues to defy the world and defy international law. We want real and immediate actions to stop the aggression and provide food, medicine and water to the Palestinians."Safadi stressed, "The supply of weapons to Israel must stop, and there must be enforceable and binding decisions in the Security Council to impose a halt to this aggression and protect innocent people from starvation."He added, "We are fully aware that the future will be worse than what we are suffering from now if the injustice does not end and the occupation does not end and a just and comprehensive peace is achieved based on the two-state solution."Safadi said, "We meet today to confirm that we agree in our targeted proposals to stop the aggression and in our targeted proposal to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace."Our meeting today was based on extensive contacts that our leaders had had; many meetings took place between His Majesty the King, President el-Sisi and President Macron,"He added, "Our meetings are continuing and progressing, and the French position has developed significantly. France is calling for a ceasefire, and we hope that there will be steps to adopt this position internationally and take steps to achieve it."On UNRWA support and funding, Safadi said, "Israel is not only starving the Palestinians, but it wants to kill the only party capable of preventing the famine from taking root in Gaza by targeting UNRWA and tarnishing its reputation," accusing the Israeli government of trying to stop support for the UN agency.He added, "We stress the importance of supporting UNRWA because no other party can do what UNRWA does, and UNRWA cannot be replaced. Attempts to disrupt the agency's work will add to the starvation of the Palestinian people," praising France for supporting UNRWA.On settler violence in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank and Jerusalem and plans to build more illegal settlements, Safadi said, "The situation in the West Bank is boiling, and the West Bank is suffering a major catastrophe represented by a systematic Israeli policy aimed at besieging the Palestinian people."We see settlements increasing, new confiscations of Palestinian land and military operations against innocents and civilians in the West Bank. Up until October 7, the number of Palestinians who died in the West Bank was the largest in more than a decade. Since October 7, hundreds of Palestinians [in the West Bank] were killed and thousands arrested as well."Safadi noted The King's speech at the UN HQ in September warning of the "seriousness" of the situation in the occupied West Bank and the danger of Israel continuing to kill Palestinian aspirations for life in "freedom, dignity and justice."He said, "You see what the region and the world are experiencing in terms of the Israeli aggression against Gaza now and its impact on the entire international community, where the credibility of collective international action has been undermined, human values have been violated and international law no longer has any impact on the ground concerning Israel."On calls to stop arming Israel, Safadi said, "We say that what the region needs now and that is consistent with international law and human values is to stop killing and starvation and provide the Palestinians with food, nutrition, medicine and their basic needs just to survive."Unfortunately, we see international calls to that end; nonetheless, we do not see enough steps being imposed to achieve this, and our call is for the international community to impose, at least on the humanitarian side, that the Security Council take a binding resolution under Chapter Seven that prohibits the crime of starvation, which is a war crime, and forces Israel to open the crossings for the entry of aid.The Foreign Ministers issued a statement calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of detainees. They demanded implementing Security Council Resolutions 2712, 2720 and 2728, including facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and the immediate release of all detainees.The statement condemned all violations and abuses of international law and humanitarian law.It warned of the "horrific" repercussions of the humanitarian situation, famine and the collapse of the health system in the embattled enclave. The three ministers rejected attempts to displace Palestinians.They called for implementing the interim measures approved by the International Court of Justice on January 26 and March 28, 2024.They called for the rapid, safe, unhindered and intensive implementation of humanitarian aid, directly to the civilian population, inside and throughout the Gaza Strip.The statement urged the Israeli authorities to remove obstacles to aid delivery, open all land crossings and increase their capabilities.The Foreign Ministers opposed a military attack on Rafah, which houses 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, explaining that an attack on Rafah would lead to a "massive loss of life and further aggravate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."They called for maintaining the status quo of the holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, including the role of the Jordanian Jerusalem Endowments Department, expressing "deep concern" about the increasing pressures against Muslims and Christians in occupied Jerusalem.They stressed the inevitability of implementing the two-state solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, including establishing an independent, sovereign, contiguous and viable Palestinian state based on the 1967 lines.