Thousands In London Demand End To Israeli War On Gaza

London, March 30 (Petra) -- Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday to demand an end to the Israeli war on Gaza.At midday, the demonstrators began marching from Russell Square in central London and gathered in Trafalgar Square.The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners denouncing the Israeli war on Gaza, reading "Stop the war now" and "Stop the Israeli massacres" and chanted, "Free Palestine."The cities of Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Portsmouth and Sheffield also witnessed marches and rallies denouncing the war on Gaza for an immediate ceasefire and holding Israel accountable for its crimes.