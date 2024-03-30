French National Assembly President Examines Work Of 'Grain Corridor' In Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, has examined the functioning of the "grain corridor" in Odesa.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Odesa. Seaport. A place that was repeatedly attacked by enemy missiles and drones. Together with the Head of the National Assembly of the French Republic, Yael Braun-Pivet, visited the port where, first of all, we got acquainted with the functioning of the 'grain corridor'," Stefanchuk wrote.

Both parties discussed in detail the traffic routes of civilian ships to and from the Black Sea ports, as well as the challenges and dangers they have to face.

They also discussed the importance of restoring the port infrastructure and protecting it from systemic Russian attacks.

"It is important that our partners, among them, of course, France, understand the importance of functioning of 'grain corridors' to guarantee food security," Stefanchuk said.

On March 28, Braun-Pivet delivered a speech at a meeting of the Ukrainian parliament.

Photo credit: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook