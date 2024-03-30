Explosion In Bila Tserkva Kills Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two people have been killed in an explosion in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"As of 19:45, the death toll from the explosion of an unknown object has increased to two. Body fragments were found on the third floor of the building," the post said.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 people.
At around 15:00 on March 30, an explosion occurred in an apartment block in Bila Tserkva.
Emergency workers rescued three people, including a child born in 2016. One body was retrieved from under the rubble.
Photo: State Emergency Service
