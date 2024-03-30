Macron, Trudeau Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed further support for Ukraine in fighting off Russian aggression.

Trudeau's office said this in a statement following a phone call between the two leaders, Ukrinform reports.

"The Prime Minister and the President also discussed the long-term commitments of Canada and France to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They agreed on the need to continue strengthening support for Ukraine," Trudeau's office said.

The two also "welcomed the political agreement among Haitian stakeholders and emphasized the importance of re-stablishing democratic order in Haiti."

"They discussed the recent developments, reiterated their support for the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support mission to restore stability in Haiti, and underscored their commitment to the Haitian people," the statement said.

In addition, Trudeau and Macron agreed that an immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed in Gaza and that hostages must be released.

"They also expressed their concern about the disturbing rise in acts targeting Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities in Canada, France, and around the world," Trudeau's office added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, a hundred of them still in captivity.

Israel responded with a military operation against the militants.

As a result, about 80% of the population in Gaza left their homes, with hundreds of thousands being on the verge of starvation. According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 30,000 Palestinians were killed.