Four Civilians Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An investigation has been launched into four civilians being wounded by Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

That's according to the regional prosecutor's office , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 30, 2024, the troops of the aggressor state struck Kurakhove with artillery. Enemy shells hit residential buildings where civilians live," the report said.

Two women aged 53 and 77 and a 60-year-old man, who were in their households, suffered a concussion, a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound.

In addition, the Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka with barrel artillery. Private houses came under enemy fire, and a 75-year-old resident was injured. The pensioner was hospitalized with a mine blast injury and a shrapnel wound.

The prosecutor's office said that residential buildings, outbuildings and power lines had been damaged.

The regional prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war.