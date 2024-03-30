Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Kharkiv Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with a guided projectile.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.
"According to preliminary data, the occupiers again hit the civilian infrastructure with a guided projectile," the post read.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The glazing in residential buildings was damaged. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.
Earlier reports said that the Russians had struck Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.
MENAFN30032024000193011044ID1108039767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.