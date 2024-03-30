               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russians Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Kharkiv Military Administration


3/30/2024 7:08:28 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with a guided projectile.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary data, the occupiers again hit the civilian infrastructure with a guided projectile," the post read.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The glazing in residential buildings was damaged. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.

Earlier reports said that the Russians had struck Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

