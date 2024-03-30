Zelensky Praises Work Of Mobile Fire Groups

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised the work of soldiers of mobile fire groups in a number of regions and thanked them for their protection against Russian terror.

The head of state said this in a nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, as almost always during this war, our mobile fire groups, other air defense units, and the Air Force had things to do – successful target interceptions," he said.

The head of state thanked all the soldiers and commanders who are protecting the sky and saving Ukraine from Russian terror.

In particular, Zelensky praised the work of soldiers of mobile fire groups in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kherson and Odesa regions, which was performed in the last 24 hours.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defenders destroyed nine out of the 12 attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine overnight.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine