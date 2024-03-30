Russian Terrorists Attempting To Drain Ukraine's Power - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian terrorists are carrying out such heinous attacks in an attempt to drain Ukraine's power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to Ukrainians, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state said that Ukraine had sent necessary signals and concrete requests to all of its partners "who have the necessary air defense systems and missiles."

"America, Europe, and other partners all know exactly what we need, and they all understand how critical it is to assist Ukraine in defending itself against these strikes right now," Zelensky said.

He also thanked all leaders "who are demonstrating their leadership right now, especially those who truly uphold our agreements and keep their word."

Zelensky praises work of mobile fire groups

On the night of March 28-29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukrainian energy facilities, damaging three thermal power plants of the DTEK Group.

A massive attack on Ukraine last took place on March 22 when thermal power plants, the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Station and high-voltage substations were affected.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine