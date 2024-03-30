               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Forces Damage 124 Court Buildings In Ukraine


3/30/2024 7:08:28 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian aggression, 124 court buildings in various regions of Ukraine have been damaged to varying degrees.

Chairman of the High Council of Justice, Hryhoriy Usyk, announced this during a discussion on the current challenges for the judiciary, Ukrinform reports.

"As of today, 124 court buildings have suffered varying degrees of damage, with 15 of them being completely destroyed," Usyk said.

According to preliminary figures, UAH 1.9 billion is needed to resume work in these premises. This includes comprehensive repairs, as well as the purchase of necessary equipment and furniture.

