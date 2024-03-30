Israeli Air Strike Hits UN Vehicle In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 31 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli aircraft hit a military vehicle belonging to the UN peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, near the southern Lebanese village of Rmeish, leaving many injured, local news website Elnashra reported, yesterday.

According to local al-Manar TV channel, the vehicle carried three peacekeepers – from Australia, Norway and Chile – and a Lebanese translator.

As a result, a UNIFIL helicopter arrived at the site of the attack and transported the wounded peacekeepers.

The Israeli military denied that it carried out a raid on a UN vehicle.

According to LBCI TV channel, Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said, the Israeli army did not target the UNIFIL vehicle.– NNN-NNA