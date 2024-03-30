Egypt, France, Jordan Stress Urgency Of Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the international community in its entirety is to blame for the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip.

With more than 32,000 civilian deaths, the residents of the Strip can bear no more suffering or destruction, he said at a joint press conference with his French and Jordanian counterparts Stephane Sejourne and Ayman Al-Safadi, respectively, following their talks in Cairo on Saturday.

Shoukry cautioned against the dire consequences of the Israeli plans to launch a military offensive on Rafah city, southwest Gaza Strip.

He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the Israeli plans to evict the Palestinians forcibly from their homes to liquidate the Palestine question.

He highlighted the need of providing the necessary financial resources for the UNRWA to resume its vital role in providing relief aid to the Palestinians and alleviate their suffering.

On his part, the French minister for Europe and foreign affairs praised the roles of Egypt and Jordan in addressing the humanitarian disaster in Gaza and providing suggestions for solution to the crisis.

Sejourne said he and the Egyptian and Jordanian ministers agreed to work together for establishing immediate ceasefire in Gaza and coordinate the humanitarian matters in the besieged territory.

He urged Israel to halt the military operations in Gaza pursuant to the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council last week, and ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza pursuant to the recent order of the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian foreign minister said the tripartite meeting in Cairo focused on the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the attempts to marginalize the international law and moral values.

Since Israel is defying the will of the world, the international community must unite and adopt practical steps for halting the going violence and destruction, Al-Safadi argued.

The extremist government of Israel uses starvation and deprivation of medicines as weapons against the Palestinian people in Gaza, which resulted in famine and health crises, he said.

Al-Safadi urged the international community to apply pressures on Israel to force it into ensuring unhindered delivery of relief aid to the Gazans through the border crossings between Israel, on one hand, and Egypt and Jordan, on the other. (end)

hss









MENAFN30032024000071011013ID1108039739