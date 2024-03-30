Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana Soren Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal In Delhi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi-
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in New Delhi
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday.
Kalpna Soren met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.
Kalpna Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders' rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal's arrest, on Sunday.
Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.
Read Also Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till April 1 BJP Can Impose President's Rule In Delhi: NC, PDP
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.
MENAFN30032024000215011059ID1108039738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.