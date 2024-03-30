New Fiscal Year: J&K FD Authorises Release Of 50% Interim Budget

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of the new fiscal, the Finance department of J&K Government on Saturday conveyed authorisation for release of 50 % of the capital expenditure and revenue expenditure of Jammu & Kashmir's interim budget approved by the Parliament in February this year.
In two separate orders, the Finance department today accorded sanction for the authorization of 50% of the interim budget (vote-on-account) 2024-25 under CAPEX and Revenue budget in favour of all the departments/district development commissioners.ADVERTISEMENT
According to these orders, the Director Finance(s)/Director(s) Planning/Financial Advisor &
CAO(S)/Joint Director(s) Planning and Controlling Officers of all the
Departments shall be personally responsible for uploading of approved
Work Plans (projects/works/activities) on BEAMS portal with the
approval of competent authority by or before 20th April, 2024.
“All the District Development Commissioners shall furnish the District Plans (project/work/activity wise) after seeking approval of competent authority by or before 30th of April, 2024,” reads the orders.
It further states that in respect of district sector projects, CPO(s)/AO(s) of each district shall be responsible for uploading of the work plans on BEAMS portal once the same is approved by the competent authority within the stipulated time Read Also Fearing of Cyber Attacks, J&K Orders Security Audit Of Govt Websites Govt Forms Committees For NUDM
