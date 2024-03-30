New Fiscal Year: J&K FD Authorises Release Of 50% Interim Budget

In two separate orders, the Finance department today accorded sanction for the authorization of 50% of the interim budget (vote-on-account) 2024-25 under CAPEX and Revenue budget in favour of all the departments/district development commissioners.

According to these orders, the Director Finance(s)/Director(s) Planning/Financial Advisor &

CAO(S)/Joint Director(s) Planning and Controlling Officers of all the

Departments shall be personally responsible for uploading of approved

Work Plans (projects/works/activities) on BEAMS portal with the

approval of competent authority by or before 20th April, 2024.

“All the District Development Commissioners shall furnish the District Plans (project/work/activity wise) after seeking approval of competent authority by or before 30th of April, 2024,” reads the orders.

It further states that in respect of district sector projects, CPO(s)/AO(s) of each district shall be responsible for uploading of the work plans on BEAMS portal once the same is approved by the competent authority within the stipulated time

