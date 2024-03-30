Twitter Usage In US Fallen By 23% Since Elon Musk's Takeover

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Data from an internet program monitoring company called“Sensor Tower” indicates that after Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter, American users of this platform decreased by 23 per cent.

According to this information, global users of Twitter have also decreased by 15 percent.

According to this report, currently, there are 174 million daily active users on Twitter worldwide.

Twitter has not officially responded to this report but implicitly dismissed this information in a post. The platform stated that 250 million users use Twitter daily, and about 550 million people visit the former Twitter monthly.

The platform also mentioned that users' average daily usage and active minutes have increased.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in November 2022 renamed it“X.”

Twitter, a powerful social media platform, has fundamentally transformed how people communicate and interact online. With its concise format and real-time updates, Twitter facilitates rapid dissemination of information and facilitates conversations on a wide range of topics, from breaking news to cultural trends.

Beyond its role in facilitating individual expression, Twitter has emerged as a crucial tool for businesses, politicians, and organizations to engage with their audiences, build brand awareness, and shape public opinion. Its influence extends beyond social networking, making it an indispensable part of the digital age.

