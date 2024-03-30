(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) IMF PODCASTS

WASHINGTON, USA – It wasn't that long ago when retiring in one's 50s was an achievable goal. But with life expectancy steadily rising and pension systems doomed to fall short, the prospects for an early retirement are fading fast.

Olivia Mitchell wrote the book on retirement and modern pension research and has spent her career helping people improve their financial literacy.

Mitchell is a Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She sat down with journalist Rhoda Metcalfe to discuss the challenges of today's economy for Americans planning their golden years. Transcript

Listen here.

Read Olivia Mitchell's profile in the IMF's Finance and Development Magazine

The post Olivia Mitchell on retirement reality appeared first on Caribbean News Global .