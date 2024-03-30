J&K Bank Adds Miles To Smiles Of Special Children

The Bank's General Manager Syed Rais Maqbool handed over the symbolic key of the school bus to the Chief Functional Officer of HOWH Adil Rashid Vaid at Bijbehara Anantnag in presence of DGM Ashok Gupta, Zonal Head Anantnag Khurshid Muzaffar and other officials of the Bank and representatives of the NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Rais Maqbool said,“As evidenced by its track record, J&K Bank has always taken lead in supporting the needs of different sections of society, especially those who require extra help and care. At J&K Bank, we believe in empowering every individual to reach their full potential, and this initiative testifies our commitment.”

“Today, we feel pleased to hand over a 30-seater bus under our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to a credible organisation led by Padma Shree Awardee founder cum Honorary Chairman (HWOH) Javed Ahmad Tak. This bus will serve as a lifeline for specially-abled children, ensuring their safe and secure transportation to and from school”, he added.

He further said,“As a socially responsible financial institution, we will continue to look for the opportunities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of under-privileged and marginalised in our core operational geography as we remain dedicated to creating a more inclusive and supportive society for all.”

Pertinently, Humanity Welfare Organization Helpline is a local NGO that works for the welfare of persons with disabilities and runs various skill development and employment generation programmes for specially-abled youth. It also deals with in-house education and rehabilitation of around 160 children with multiple disabilities like hearing, speech & visual impairment, cerebral palsy, autism, Down's syndrome etc. through its school Zaiba Aapa Institute of inclusive education.

