Two Drug Smugglers Booked Under PIT NDPS In North Kashmir's Baramulla

The notorious drug smugglers namely Irshad Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Pandithpora Bala Tangmarg, Baramulla & Mohd Tajamul Masoodi son of Badar-ud-Din Masoodi resident of Bagander Pampore, Pulwama have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu, a police spokesman said in a statement issued.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Solinda, Khaipora, Tangmarg & other areas of District. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.

