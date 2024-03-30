Residential Property Of Narco-Smuggler Attached In North Kashmir's Uri

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police attached a double-storeyed residential house of a hardcore narco-smuggler in Uri area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.
“Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached properties (double-storeyed residential house worth approx. Rs. 30.00 lacs) belonging toADVERTISEMENT
notorious drug peddler namely Azad Ahmad Mir son of Ab Aziz Mir resident of Dardkote Uri, District Baramulla,”
reads a statement.
“The action was taken under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985 & is linked with case FIR No.222/2021 u/s 8/21, 29 NDPS Act of PS Uri.”
“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,”
reads the statement.
"This operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Police,"
reads the statement further.
