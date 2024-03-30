Rahul, Priyanka To Campaign For Congress In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the electoral battle intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has rallied an impressive lineup of star campaigners, including top leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, to bolster its campaign efforts for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With a keen focus on securing victory in two crucial constituencies, Congress aims to leverage the influence of its prominent campaigners to sway voter sentiment in its favor.
Congress party is fielding Raman Bhalla from the Jammu-Reasi region and Chaudhary Lal Singh from the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua region. While Lal Singh has already filed his nomination papers, Raman Bhalla is scheduled to follow suit on April 2 in Jammu.ADVERTISEMENT
A comprehensive list of 27 star campaigners has been released by the party's Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal, comprising notable figures such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Sachin Pilot, and others. These campaigners, along with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, will traverse the state, lending their support to Congress candidates during the crucial phases of the election.
Under the banner of the INDIA alliance, which includes the National Conference and PDP alongside Congress, the party is gearing up to contest on two seats in Jammu and Kashmir. While the National Conference is slated to contest on three seats, official candidate announcements are pending. The alliance strategy entails Congress campaigning for National Conference in Kashmir, reciprocated by National Conference's support for Congress in Jammu division.
The involvement of senior leaders like Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah from the National Conference is expected to further bolster Congress's electoral prospects, particularly in rallying support for Raman Bhalla in the region. Read Also LS Polls: Security Forces Hold Flag Marches Across J&K NC Likely To Field Omar From Srinagar, Altaf From Anantnag-Rajouri
The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the
first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu),May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
