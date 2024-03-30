NC Likely To Field Omar From Srinagar, Altaf From Anantnag-Rajouri

Sources said that the party has almost finalized the candidature of Omar Abdullah and Mian Altaf from Srinagar and Anantnag- Rajouri segments, respectively.

According to sources, the party could field former minister Mir Saifullah or Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan or Aga Ruhullah from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

National Conference vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah has recently said that the party would announce its candidates for Lok Sabha polls after Eid.

In the Srinagar segment, which includes eight seats of Srinagar district, three seats of Budgam, two seats of Ganderbal, four seats of Pulwama and one seat of Shopian, National Conference would be locked in a contest with Apni Party and other political parties.

The Anantnag- Rajouri seat comprises seven segments of Anantnag district, three seats of Kulgam, one seat of Shopian district, four seats of Rajouri and three seats of Poonch.'

There were earlier reports that the former chief minister and president of Democratic Progressive Azad Party could contest from the seat. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti is also contemplating to contest from the segment.

In Baramulla segment, the contest would be between arch-rivals National Conference and Peoples Conference.

This segment is spread over seven seats of Baramulla, six of Kupwara, three of Bandipora and two of Budgam district.

'Will Announce Candidates As Per Our Mood'

Omar Abdullah said NC will announce candidates as per its mood.

Omar reiterated that the National Conference would announce its candidates as per its own will. He emphasized that the party retains the prerogative to unveil candidates' names, potentially even on the final day of filing nominations.

Omar on being asked whether he will contest the coming Lok Sabha elections further underscored that the decision to contest elections is not solely his prerogative but would be determined by the party's directives. Stressing on adherence to party protocols, he stated that the National Conference leadership would deliberate and finalize candidates based on the prevailing political climate.

“Apart from Sajad Lone, no one has announced candidature. Why are you after us to announce it? We will do it as per our own mood and will,” Omar told reporters.

