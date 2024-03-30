Forest Depletion In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Threat To Climate And Biodiversity

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A recent review report by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics has unveiled a troubling trend in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: a 20% reduction in forest cover over the past 24 years.

The report highlights the annual clearance of 27 thousand hectares of forests, attributing deforestation to untimely rains, prolonged droughts, and escalating pollution. Moreover, the encroachment of commercial constructions on agricultural land in Peshawar, coupled with the destruction of numerous gardens, is exacerbating the environmental crisis, impacting both wildlife and human settlements.

Renowned meteorologist and former chief meteorologist, Mushtaq Ali Shah, underscores the critical link between climate change and forests. He emphasizes forests' vital role in carbon absorption and erosion prevention, particularly in mountainous regions like Swat, Chitral, and Kohistan. The decline in forest cover has led to an increase in flash floods and landslides, posing significant risks to human lives and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the conversion of agricultural land into urban developments is disrupting the natural hydrological cycle, diminishing groundwater reserves, and exacerbating greenhouse gas emissions. This loss of green spaces is contributing to rising temperatures, adversely affecting agricultural productivity and exacerbating air pollution.

The consequences of deforestation are starkly evident in the dwindling production of crops like apples and peaches, once abundant in regions like Peshawar and Tirah. The proliferation of urbanization and industrialization has also led to a surge in energy consumption, exacerbating the energy crisis and environmental degradation.

Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from multiple stakeholders. Mushtaq Ali Shah calls for the formulation of a comprehensive policy involving various governmental departments and agencies to promote afforestation and sustainable land management practices. Collaboration between the Wildlife, Agriculture, Environment, and Housing departments is essential to mitigate the adverse effects of deforestation and urbanization.

In response to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics report, officials from the Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dispute its findings. They assert that the forest area has expanded from 18% to 26% in the province. They challenge claims of widespread deforestation, citing the continued presence of diverse wildlife species in the region. However, they acknowledge the vulnerability of certain species to habitat loss and pollution, underscoring the need for evidence-based research to inform conservation efforts.