FSB Foils Terrorist Attack In Stavropol Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terroristattack during a mass gathering in the southwestern Stavropol Regionthat was plotted by three citizens from Central Asia, Azernews reports.

"The Federal Security Service has suppressed the terroristactivities of three citizens from a Central Asian country; theywere plotting to carry out a terrorist act by detonating a bomb ata mass gathering in the Stavropol Region," the FSB said.

Components of an improvised bomb, chemical substances andstriking elements were seized from the detainees at theirhomes.

The FSB investigative department for the Stavropol Region haslaunched criminal proceedings on charges of terrorism.