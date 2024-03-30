Turkiye May Reduce Purchases Of F-16S From United States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkiye may reduce its purchase of American F-16 fighter jetsdue to the development of its own national combat aircraft KAANproject, Azernews reports, citing the Milliyetnewspaper.

How strong the reduction might be is not specified.

Earlier, Ankara requested from Washington 40 new F-16 Block-70and the modernization of 79 existing fighters.

Turkiye has wanted to buy F-16s from the United States since2021. Once acquired, it is planned to retire older F-4 Phantomfighters. In February, the US Congress approved the sale of 40 F-16fighter jets to Turkiye.