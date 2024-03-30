Messi Will Miss Miami's Game Against NYCFC, Could Return For Champions Cup Quarterfinal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Lionel Messi's hamstring injury will keep him sidelined forInter Miami's home game against New York City FC on Saturday, buthe could return for the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal firstleg against Mexico's Monterrey on April 3, Azernews reports.

After missing Saturday, Messi will have played in nine of 19 MLSmatches since joining Miami last summer.

“He is working with the physios,” Miami coach Javier Moralessaid Friday,“but he won't be available because we are doing all wecan to get him ready for next Wednesday. There is a possibility hewill play in that game - that is what we are working for.”

Messi has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second halfbecause of discomfort in his right hamstring.

The 36-year-old also missed Argentina's exhibitions this monthagainst El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Miami has won all five matches that Messi has played in thisseason but has lost two of three without him, including a 4-0defeat at New York last Saturday.