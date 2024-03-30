Ethiopia Reports 3.2 Mln Malaria Cases In 8 Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Malaria cases are surging in Ethiopia with 3.2 million caseshaving been reported over the past eight months, Azernews reports, citing health ministry ofEthiopia.

Warning against the rapid spread of the disease across differentparts of the East African country, the ministry said some 70,000people are getting infected every week.

The ministry noted that the imminent main rainy season willfurther exacerbate the spread of the disease and called for urgentmalaria awareness and prevention efforts to be applied across thecountry.

As a result of the ongoing outbreak, the number ofmalaria-related deaths in Ethiopia increased from 611 in January to764 in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of HumanitarianAffairs (UNOCHA) said on Monday.

While health partners are mobilizing resources to supportmalaria prevention, treatment and awareness campaigns across thecountry, the current malaria response is challenged by inadequatebed net utilization among communities at risk, suboptimalenvironmental activities, and lack of insecticide spraying atmosquito breeding grounds, UNOCHA said.