Hostage Crisis In Netherlands Ends As All People Held Captive In Cafe Released

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The hostage crisis in the Netherlands has ended after all thepeople taken hostage in a café have been released, Azernews reports.

Note that several people were held hostage in a building in thetown of Ede, in central Netherlands.

A large number of police and fire trucks were dispatched to thearea due to the hostage-taking incident in a cafe in Ede, theNetherlands. Police asked people to stay away from the city centerand not to go around the cafe to watch the incident. Around 150houses in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure andpeople were evacuated to a safe place.