Dubai Municipality Explains Ban On Single-Use Plastic Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dubai Municipality released a guide outlining a phased ban onvarious single-use plastic products, Azernews reports .

This initiative, part of the #DubaiMoreSustainable campaignlaunched during COP28, aims to raise awareness and encourageadherence to the new regulations. The guide has been updated withadditional details to assist individuals, businesses andinstitutions, in adopting sustainable practices at work andhome.

According to the guide, Dubai will stop the charge of 25 fils onsingle-use plastic bags and enforce a complete ban on allsingle-use bags starting 1 June 2024.