Artillery Installations Which Used To Belong To The Armenian Armed Forces Found

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the anti-terror operation conducted by the AzerbaijanArmy, measures are being taken to find and evacuate the militaryequipment, weapons and ammunition which used to belong to theArmenian armed forces in the Garabagh region, Azernews reports , citingAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.
During the review of the territories of Vang settlement of theKalbajar region and Vangli settlement of the Aghdara region, 8KS-19 anti-aircraft guns were found in abandoned firing positionsbelonging to the enemy.
Military equipment was transported to the collection point incompliance with safety regulations.
