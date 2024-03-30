Muslim Woman Faces Police Brutality In Berlin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A Muslim woman was assaulted by the police in Berlin, thecapital of Germany.

According to Azernews, the policemen surrounded the womanwearing a hijab, assaulted her from all sides and handcuffed her,knocking her to the ground.

It should be noted that the trend of anti-Islam andIslamophobia, which started in France and later became widespreadin Europe, has recently become popular in Germany as well.

It is mentioned in a post on the social network that this is ofseveral incidents against Muslims. It seems that this kind ofmassive police attack and violence against civilians of Muslimorigin is a clear example of the fall of the West's next crusaderpolicy.

Unfortunately, the West and Europe, which pretends to be asymbol of democracy, have recently been showing open aggressionagainst the Islamic religion due to the failure of a number ofplans against the East.