Defenders Of Kharkiv Region Receive 18 Vehicles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military personnel defending the borders of the Kharkiv region have received 18 vehicles.

That's according to the region's military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Eighteen vehicles have been sent to military personnel who protect the borders of the Kharkiv region, and three more vehicles have been sent to the main directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region," the statement said.

The vehicles were handed over to Ukrainian defenders as part of cooperation between the region's military administration, the Pisochyn community, volunteers and international partners.

This is the first tranche of 40 vehicles that should be delivered to the Ukrainian defense forces as part of this assistance.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration