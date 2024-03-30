               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Over 1,810 Children Killed Or Injured In Ukraine Due To Russian Aggression - Prosecutors


3/30/2024 3:09:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine has already left 537 children dead and 1,273 injured.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"More than 1,810 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of March 30, 2024, according to official reports from juvenile prosecutors, 537 children were killed and more than 1,273 suffered injuries of different degrees of severity," the post said.

Read also: Number of those injured in Russian attack on Odesa rises to five

Most children were killed or injured in the Donetsk region - 524, Kharkiv region - 343, Kherson region - 149, Kyiv region - 130, Dnipropetrovsk region - 125, Mykolaiv region - 103, and Zaporizhzhia region - 100.

On March 28, enemy shelling in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured a five-year-old girl. On March 29, a Russian missile attack on Odesa injured three children aged 10, 12, and 15.

MENAFN30032024000193011044ID1108039650

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search