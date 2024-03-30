               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Air Defenders Down Kh-59 Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region


3/30/2024 3:09:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's Air Command East have destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 14:50, in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile," the post said.

Read also: Kh-101 missile, Shahed UAV wreckage found in Vinnytsia region

On the night of March 28-29, Ukrainian air defenses downed 24 enemy targets over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Illustration photo: 126th Territorial Defense Brigade

MENAFN30032024000193011044ID1108039649

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search