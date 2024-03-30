Ukrainian Air Defenders Down Kh-59 Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's Air Command East have destroyed a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The command reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 14:50, in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile," the post said.

On the night of March 28-29, Ukrainian air defenses downed 24 enemy targets over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

