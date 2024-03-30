Russia Trying To Advance West Of Avdiivka, But Has Made Little Progress In Recent Weeks UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to gradually advance west of Avdiivka, outnumbering the Ukrainian Armed Forces in terms of ammunition and manpower, but has made little progress in recent weeks.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update on Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the ministry, in late March 2024, Russian forces almost certainly took control of two villages - Tonenke and Orlivka - and are continuing to contest others in the area.

"Russia has continued attacks along several other points on the frontline but has made little progress in recent weeks," the update said.

According to British military analysts, Russia maintains a significant quantitative advantage in the conflict, overmatching Ukraine in munitions and equipment numbers.

"It [Russia] is likely recruiting approximately 30,000 additional personnel a month and can highly likely continue to absorb losses and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces," British intelligence said.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine amounted to about 441,520 troops from February 24, 2022 to March 30, 2024, including 730 soldiers killed or injured in action in the last 24 hours.