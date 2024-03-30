               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Enemy Shelling In Zaporizhzhia Region Injures 12-Year-Old Boy


3/30/2024 3:09:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 12-year-old boy has been injured by Russian shelling in the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A 12-year-old boy suffered a concussion as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the village of Dolynka, Polohy district," he wrote.

The child was admitted to the regional children's hospital. The boy's life is now not in danger.

On March 29, Russian invasion forces launched 442 strikes on nine settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

