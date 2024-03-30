Russians Attack Kherson, Mykolaiv Regions With Missiles Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian invaders fired ballistic missiles and guided missiles at the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - one missile was destroyed. However, a mothballed building was hit.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram .

"Enemy missile terror continues. Air raids in the south are announced at intervals of 5-15 minutes, lasting from an hour to 2.5 hours," the post says.

During the day, the enemy attacked the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions with various types of missiles.

The Kherson region was hit by ballistic missiles, presumably Iskander-M, in open areas until noon. No casualties were reported.

Kh-101 missile, Shahedwreckage found in Vinnytsia region

Also, from the Black Sea, the enemy launched guided missiles from tactical aircraft at infrastructure facilities in the Mykolaiv region.

"We managed to destroy one missile. But it was not possible to avoid a hit. A mothballed building was damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured," the Defense Forces said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy Kh-59 guided missile.