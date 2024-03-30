Ukrainian Navy Commander Meets With French National Assembly President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, and the President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, discussed the current security situation in the Black Sea region and the Ukrainian Navy's needs to strengthen its combat capabilities.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on Facebook .

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The parties focused, in particular, on the issue of mine danger in the Black Sea caused by Russian armed aggression.

The National Assembly president was briefed about certain aspects of the national fleet's activities during the defense of Ukraine.

Braun-Pivet reiterated the French people's support for the struggle of Ukrainians against Russian aggression.

The French side noted Ukraine's achievements in the maritime sector.

The Ukrainian Navy commander thanked France for its continued support for Ukraine and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, arrived in Odesa to examine the functioning of the "grain corridor".

Photo: Ukrainian Navy