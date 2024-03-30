Defense Forces Shoot Down Reconnaissance Drone, Missile, Lancet UAV In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone, a Lancet combat drone, and a Kh-59 guided missile.
The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On March 30, 2024, air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile, a Supercam reconnaissance drone, and a Lancet combat UAV," the post says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy Kh-59 guided missile.
