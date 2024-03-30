Defense Forces Shoot Down Reconnaissance Drone, Missile, Lancet UAV In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Russian Supercam reconnaissance drone, a Lancet combat drone, and a Kh-59 guided missile.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On March 30, 2024, air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile, a Supercam reconnaissance drone, and a Lancet combat UAV," the post says.

Russians attack Kherson,regions with missiles today

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy Kh-59 guided missile.