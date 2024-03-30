Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region, injuring a 65-year-old civilian - a shell fell near the gate of his house and exploded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"A resident of the village of Stanislav was injured as a result of Russian shelling," the report says.

Russians attack, Mykolaiv regions with missiles today

The victim, a 65-year-old man, sustained shrapnel wounds when a shell exploded near the gate of his house. He sought medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and another was wounded in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of shelling.