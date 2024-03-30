Odesa Mayor Meets With French Parliamentary Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov met with a parliamentary delegation of the French Republic, led by the President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

The parties discussed the issues of ensuring the city's vital activity and measures to improve security, according to the Odesa City Council's press service.

"Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov met with a parliamentary delegation of the French Republic, led by the President of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet," the statement said.

As noted, the Odesa mayor thanked the French people for the humanitarian aid and comprehensive support and emphasized the need for modern air defense systems for the city and other security measures.

"We are fighting an unequal war and we are winning thanks to the patriotism of our people. Our resistance will be even more effective if our desire to win is backed up by a sufficient number of modern weapons. In addition, the constant air threats are exhausting Odesa civilians both morally and physically. We also need modern air defense equipment," Trukhanov said.

As Braun-Pivet noted, today Odesa is among the Ukrainian cities most affected by enemy attacks. But at the same time, Odesa has become one of the symbols of Ukrainian resistance.

She emphasized that the delegation's visit is also an opportunity to welcome the efforts and resilience demonstrated by Odesa residents.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Braun-Pivet also examined the functioning of the "grain corridor".

Photo: Odesa. Officially / Telegram