Following the raids by Russian volunteer forces fighting on the side of Ukraine, Russia has stepped up measures to strengthen sections of its border in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR).

It is noted that personnel of the Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod groups of Russian troops are currently being trained to detect and combat sabotage and reconnaissance groups, conduct assault operations in urban areas, and protect and defend critical infrastructure.

To strengthen its border regions, Russia is training recruits in Mariupol, Donetsk region, and other temporarily occupied cities in Ukraine.

In addition, in the Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions, the Russians are strengthening, improving, and camouflaging fortifications, and are trying to increase the number of anti-drone weapons, EW stations, and air defense systems.

In particular, they plan to relocate units of the 5th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian armed forces, which is currently located in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region, to the Kursk region

Russian engineering units are expanding the geography of minefields in the border regions.

According to HUR, the level of dissatisfaction with the actions of municipal officials, the Kremlin itself, and Russian propagandists, who recommend that border residents "endure and grieve" for those killed in the terrorist attack in the Moscow region, is growing among the population of these regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 12, the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corp and Siberian Battalion entered Russia's Kursk, and Belgorod regions as part of a joint operation.

RVC stated that they aim to plant their flag over the Kremlin wall.

