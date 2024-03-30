Russian Army Shells Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, the Russian army shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has been firing at the Nikopol district all day. Almost twenty attacks since the morning. The occupiers used artillery and drones to terrorize the district. The Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Myrove communities were affected," he wrote.

There were no casualties. However, the shelling caused destruction.

Several infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, an entertainment center, a farm, and a non-residential two-story building were damaged. A fountain and a monument were smashed.

Additionally, three apartment buildings, 10 private houses, 2 outbuildings, and a car sustained damage, and power lines were also affected.

As earlier reported, a man wounded in the shelling of Kamianske the day before died in hospital.