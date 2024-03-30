Ukraine's General Staff: 79 Combat Clashes On Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 79 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the largest number of enemy attacks in the Novopavlivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Throughout the day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as 11 manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Unites of the missile troops struck four enemy radar stations, one command post, one manpower cluster, two air defense systems, and one artillery unit.

The Russian army launched 13 missile attacks and 56 air strikes, fired 57 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation has remained unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities, and shells populated areas from the territory of Russia enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Neskuchne, Sumy region; Kruhle, Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bleshnia and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Kucherivka, Sosnivka, Marchykhyna Buda in the Sumy region; Kudiivka, Strilecha, Pletenivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The Russian forces launched air strikes near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, five enemy attacks were repelled near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, where the invaders, with the support of aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense. The enemy also launched air strikes near Yampolivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. Artillery and mortar shelling affected more than 10 localities, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Vyimka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, four attacks were repelled near Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to improve its tactical positions.

More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Dyliivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, 16 attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodiane in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops more than 30 times. The enemy also launched an air strike near the town of Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also launched an air strike near Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River once over the last day. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Mykhailivka in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson; Solonchaky in the Mykolaiv region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region, soldiers of the Air Command East destroyed an enemy Kh-59 guided missile.