Egypt Goes On Dropping Tons Of Aid On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 30 (KUNA) -- Egypt continued Saturday its efforts to carry out a humanitarian aid bridge to drop tons of food and basic needs for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

This came within the framework of endeavors made by Egypt to ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance and urgent food to the brotherly Palestinian people in the Strip, spokesman for Egypt's Armed Forces Colonel Gharib Abdelhafez said in a statement.

Egypt's air forces, in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, went on dropping, from Al-Arish Airport, tons of aid on northern parts of Gaza, he added.

The move also was done in cooperation with Jordan and several other countries, he noted. (end)

