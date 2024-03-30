Dubai World Cup 2024: Meydan All Set For Electrifying Day Of Flat Racing

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 30 Mar 2024, 2:20 PM

Good morning, afternoon or good evening to wherever you are and a warm welcome to the 28th Dubai World Cup, a day like no other.

It's less than two hours before we kick start proceedings her the majestic Meydan racecourse, which is sure to be filled to the rafters as the afternoon progresses.

It is, after all, one of the greatest race days anywhere in the world– an occasion where the best horses and best-dressed racegoers vie for equal attention.

And for the connections, who come from 13 countries around the world, there is the bonus of winning some of the staggering prize money on offer, and there is plenty - $30.5 million spread across nine glittering races.

The buzz is palpable and the excitement is building ahead of the first race of the day, the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic, one of the richest and most prestigious races for Purebred Arabian horses which are so close to the hearts of all Arabs.

According to reports from the course superintendent at Meydan, the ground conditions are good, good to firm in places but that will be confirmed in due course.

There are eight thoroughbred races to be staged at intervals of approximately 30 minutes starting with the $ 1 million Godolphin Mile (G2) which was won last year by eight-time UAE champion trainer Doug Watson's Isolate, who has returned to defend his crown.

This will be followed by the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup (G2), the longest race of the day which is run over 3,200 metres on the turf, which was won in 2023 by the Irish-trained Broome.

Lovers of speed are in for a treat when some of the best sprinters in the world compete in the $1 million Al Quoz Sprint (G1), emphatically won last year by the locally-trained Danyah.

The future stars are in action in the $1 million UAE Derby (G2) which was won by Japan's Derma Sotogake who has returned this year hoping to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1).

There is another treat for speed freaks with the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1), one of the oldest races run in Dubai which was claimed by American speedball Sibelius who has come back for another shot at the prize.

The action moves up several levels with the staging of the two richest turf races in the world, the $5 million Dubai Turf (G1) over 1m800 metres and the 2,400 m $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (G1) which are the curtain raises to the night's main event, the $12 million Dubai World Cup (G1).

A high-quality field of 12 runners will face the starter at 8.35 pm with Japan's Ushba Tesoro cashing history and hoping to become only the second horse to win the great race twice – after Godolphin's Thunder Snow.

So there you have it, nine top-tier races over a variety of distances.

Khaleej Times will be driving the coverage live from Meydan with results, a bit of analysis and atmosphere.

So, have fun guys!

