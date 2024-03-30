Al Kharsaah Win Title Of Katara Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Kharsaah team claimed the title of Katara Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship 2024, organized by the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) in cooperation with the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara).

The Kharsaah team won the title after their victory in the final match over Izghawa team with 21-18, 21-12, while Al Ghariya team finished in third place after they beat Hal Sharq team with 21-17, 21-19.

Eight teams competed in two groups in the tournament.

QVA President Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari praised the level of the tournament, stressing that it contributed to increasing awareness about the importance of physical health, encouraging community members to practice physical activity, and promoting the concept of sports for all.

Al Kuwari affirmed that the QVA is in the process of increasing the number of teams during the upcoming editions, noting that two beach volleyball tournaments for two categories are expected to be organized starting next Ramadan.

For his part, Katara General Manager Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti expressed his happiness at the success of the tournament, saying that it is one of the best Ramadan tournaments in the field of beach volleyball, while praising the great cooperation between Katara and the QVA at the organizational level.